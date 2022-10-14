Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 14, 2022 – Former Meru County Governor, Kiraitu Murungi, has revealed the reason why Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, lost to William Ruto during the August 9th Presidential election.

In an article in one of the local dailies on Friday, Kiraitu, who lost the Meru gubernatorial race to Independent candidate, Kawira Mwangaza, said Raila lost because of Railaphobia in Mt Kenya and also blamed former President Uhuru Kenyatta for the loss.

Kiraitu said Mt Kenya people have been trained to hate Raila Odinga for generations and Uhuru didn’t do anything to change the situation.

According to him, the Mount Kenya region kept waiting for Uhuru to come to the ground and start selling Raila Odinga, but that never happened.

“The Uhuru Miracle Tour, which was not successful in turning the tables in the Mount Kenya region. Godot was supposed to arrive, but he never showed up. We were abandoned on the political battlefield, so it should have come as no surprise that the UDA outnumbered, outmaneuvered, and outperformed us “, Murungi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.