Thursday, October 6, 2022 – Former Agriculture Minister, Kipruto Arap Kirwa, has accused President William Ruto of trying to introduce the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) through the backdoor.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Wednesday, Kirwa noted that Ruto’s current moves, including the appointment of Musalia Mudavadi as the Prime Cabinet Secretary, are among the proposals envisioned in the BBI.

“Ruto created the position of Prime Cabinet Secretary without the two deputies and he is now creating positions of assistant ministers calling them Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS),” Kirwa said.

The former Cherangany MP also said Ruto vowed to amend parliamentary standing orders to enable Cabinet Secretaries to respond to questions on the floor of the House.

“They are saying ministers will be going to parliament to be questioned which takes us to what BBI was saying that a certain proportion of ministers should come from Members of Parliament,” Kirwa said.

Ruto was against BBI and he will anger millions of Kenyans if he tries to introduce the document through the backdoor.

