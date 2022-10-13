Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 October 2022 – The coronation of Britain’s King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort.

A statement published by the Royal Family Tuesday titled, ‘The Coronation of His Majesty The King’, read, “Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6th May 2023.

“The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

“The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort.”

“The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

Next year’s coronation will be the first for almost 70 years – the last being for Elizabeth II in June 1953 – and the first held on a Saturday since Edward VII in 1902.

Buckingham Palace has indicated that the ceremony will combine the ancient and modern – saying it will be “rooted in longstanding traditions” but will also “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future”.

King Charles will be 74 at the coronation, the oldest that a new monarch has been crowned.

The date will also be the fourth birthday of his grandson Archie, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan.