Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 14, 2022 – Kim Kardashian has opened up on some intimate parts of her relationship with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim, 41, met up with her grandma Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian, and she recounted how she got intimate with Pete, 28, during a recent hotel stay in Los Angeles.

Kim told her 88-year-old grandmother MJ on the latest episode of the “Kardashians” that she had sex with Davidson in front of a fireplace to “honor” her.

She said;

“Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours.

“And I was like, ‘My grandma told me you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace, and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you.”

After sharing the story, MJ, 88, expressed concerns about her granddaughter’s choice of location to have intercourse. “Not in the lobby?” she asked.

“Not in the lobby!” Kim exclaimed. “But how creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?”

Despite the awkward topic, MJ wasn’t fazed. “I know, but I was younger once. I was younger once,” she said.

Later in the conversation, Kim spoke to her family about how Pete was set to join Blue Origin’s 20th mission to space. Despite her reservations about the trip, Kim said she was “really excited” for Pete.

“He’s really gonna go with Jeff Bezos,” she said, before receiving a phone call from Pete.

After putting Pete on speaker phone, Kim told him, “I’m with my mom, my grandma and Khloé. My grandma says she misses you.” “I miss her, too!” Pete responded.

Kris then questioned Pete about his trip, asking him if Bezos was joining him and if he had a will, should something go wrong. “I’m making one now,” he joked.

When Kris asked if he was nervous, Pete responded, “Nah, my personal life is scarier, to be completely honest,” referencing the then-ongoing drama between him and Kim’s ex, Kanye West.

“I can’t wait to get the f— away from everybody … I think I’m gonna stay up there, babe,” he joked.

In a confessional, Kris said of their romance: “Pete is amazing. No drama, no stress, he’s just Pete. [He] fits in with the family. I think Kim is happy, she laughs, she’s more confident, Pete brings out the best in her.”

Neither Davidson nor Kim appear to be dating currently, though West has found a new muse in model Juliana Nalú.