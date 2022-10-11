Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 11 October 2022 – Kim Kardashian was loudly booed by fans at the Rams vs Cowboys game last night, October 9.

The reality star was watching the game at SoFi stadium when her face was shown on the jumbotron and she blew a kiss.

But fans, who were cheering prior to that, turned their cheers to loud boos.

Sadly, her son Saint West was at the game and likely witnessed the booing.

Watch the video below.