Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – Kim Kardashian and Peter Davidson are reportedly still seeing each other secretly.

According to The Sun, the 42-year-old reality star and the 28-year-old comedian “shared a secret sleepover in her New York City hotel room” just two months after their breakup.

A source revealed to the outlet that after Kim returned from Paris Fashion Week, she made a trip to New York to see Pete while he was filming Bupkis.

The source said: “Pete visited Kim at her room and the next day Kim was seen sneaking out a back entrance of the hotel in a disguise and hopped in a waiting Escalade to visit Pete on Staten Island.”

Recall that Kim Kardashian and Pete had a whirlwind nine-month romance before calling it quits in August. However, according to Sun, they still slept together this October.