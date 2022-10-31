Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 31 October 2022 – A disgruntled Kenyan who lives in the upmarket Kilimani has decried noise pollution caused by nearby clubs.

He recorded a video at night and sent it to the area MCA Robert Alai to show Kenyans what he goes through every night.

He can’t have a peaceful night despite living in the leafy suburbs.

Alai posted the video on his Twitter account and vowed to continue fighting a powerful cartel behind the noisy clubs.

The vocal MCA and blogger further urged those who have lodged complaints against the noisy clubs in the upmarket neighborhood to be patient and assured them that he is going to win the fight.

“Hey neighbours of iBury, Bottle Top, Kettle House, Samaki Samaki and the Bar Next Door, Please be patient with us. We have a corrupt gang benefiting from the disorder. I feel your pain every night. I assure you that they won’t win the fight no matter what,” he tweeted.

