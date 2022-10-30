Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, October 30, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has now claimed that the Kikuyu Nation voted for him in large numbers in the August 9th election despite official results from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) indicating otherwise.

Speaking on Saturday in Kisumu, Raila claimed that the notion that the Mt Kenya region voted overwhelmingly for President William Ruto was part of a systematic rigging scheme targeting his votes.

Odinga claimed that an audit on the election would leave an egg in the face of President Ruto and the UDA Party that he accused of propagating the claims that he is unpopular to facilitate the rigging of his votes.

“The Kikuyu Nation stood firm with us. There has been propaganda being peddled by the UDA Party that I was unpopular in Mt. Kenya. The Truth will come out and they will regret it. They will be ashamed. I know the kind of work we did there. I know what I am saying,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.