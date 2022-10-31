Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 31, 2022 – Popular Kikuyu musician, Muigai Wa Njoroge, has reacted after members of the Kikuyu community started complaining about the high cost of living since the day President William Ruto was sworn in as President of the Republic of Kenya.

Ruto was sworn in as President on September 13th but instead of reducing the cost of living, he has been engaged in other projects like the construction of affordable houses.

The majority of Kikuyus have been storming social media regretting why they elected Ruto since he has not tamed the high cost of living as he promised them during his campaigns.

Speaking in Ruiru on Sunday, Muigai who is famous for his song ‘Kigutha’ urged Mt Kenya residents to give Ruto more time so that he can organise his government.

Muigai also urged Kenyans to pray that the president will not change from whom he is today since he is also a human being with weakness and he might have his own agenda.

The Kenyan DAILY POST