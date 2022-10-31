Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 31, 2022 – Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, has blasted former President Uhuru Kenyatta after meeting President William Ruto at State House Nairobi on Sunday afternoon.

Ichungwah, who is the leader of the Majority in Parliament was seen in a candid conversation with President Ruto and Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro.

In a tweet on Monday, Ichung’wah praised Ruto for nurturing young leaders like him and Nyoro and said Uhuru had no time to listen and nurture young leaders during his 10-year tenure.

Ichungwa said Uhuru’s only job was to insult everyone including those close to him.

“When you have an amazing President who has time to listen, guide and mentor you even on a Sunday afternoon. The other one had no time for anyone, Mentored none save for insulting everyone. Have a Blessed week ahead,” Ichungwa said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST