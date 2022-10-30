Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, October 30, 2022 – A flamboyant Kikuyu businessman set tongues wagging after he displayed opulence while paying dowry for his wife.

The flashy man known as John Cena is a close friend of Kameme FM presenter Mzee Kiengei.

Kiengei, who was the official emcee, took to his Facebook page and shared photos of the colourful dowry ceremony held in Kirinyaga.

The businessman and his wife arrived at the event in a chopper.

He also hired another chopper for his close friends.

See photos of the memorable dowry ceremony.

Also, see photos of the businessman’s beautiful wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.