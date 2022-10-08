Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 08 October 2022 – A Twitter user has narrated how a wedding that was supposed to take place today (Saturday, September 8, 2022) in Limuru, Kiambu County, was cancelled at the last minute.

Everyone was anticipating the big day, but the groom’s parents reportedly called in yesterday at 2 pm and called off the wedding without giving an explanation.

The bride was shocked after receiving the bad news.

According to the Twitter user, his sister had been hired to offer catering services at the wedding.

She had already cooked food for 300 guests and prepared the wedding cake.

