Friday, October 28, 2022 – Khloe Kardashian has announced that she is done having children.

The 38-year-old reality star is already mother to a daughter named True, four, and a son – born via surrogate in July – whose name has not yet been revealed. She shares the children with her ex Tristan Thompson who has cheated on her multiple times.

On Thursday, Khloe said that ‘shop is closed’ over making babies when on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The interview began with Khloe saying she is doing ‘good’ with her new baby boy

‘I have one of both, and I think I am good, one of each, it was exciting, but shop is closed,’ she said.

‘I did surrogacy the second time, the first time I carried on my own, and it’s amazing,’ Khloe said.

Kelly said she was hospitalized during one of her pregnancies which made welcoming kids hard, and wished she knew about surrogacy.

‘I had reasons why I couldn’t carry and it was such a blessing to have this,’ Khloe shared.

Then Khloe added that Kim had two kids via surrogate – Chicago and Psalm – and said she would not have been aware of surrogacy of it weren’t for her older sister.

‘Her journey was way more – I think she was more comfortable,’ she said.

Kelly asked for a hint about the son’s name but Khloe was tight-lipped.

Khloe shared that the name is not Snowy, which True said it was on social media. Turns out the name Snowy was a joke to play with mom.

Then Kelly asked how she has learned to ‘unlove’ Tristan.

Clarkson said she was ;’asking for a friend’ which made the audience laugh because she has divorced her husband Brandon Blackstock, with whom she has two children.

Khloe laughed then talked about her journey and how she will always love Tristan. ‘It doesn’t go away, I want the best for [Tristan] and rooting for him, but it’s not a great fit,’ she said.

She also said it’s not really possible to unlove Thompson.

‘Learning to re-program myself… it doesn’t mean there is a wall and I built it up, I am just slowly healing, it doesn’t happen overnight,’ noted the bombshell.