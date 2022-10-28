Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, October 28, 2022 – Khloe Kardashian has described her baby daddy and NBA star Tristan Thompson as a “F***ing liar!” on an episode of “The Kardashians”.

The cameras were rolling on an audience screening an episode of “The Kardashians,” when Tristan pops up and talks about expanding his family with Khloe.

Khloe was then heard shouting “LIAR!!!”. She then triples down in the confessional on the latest episode, calling Tristan’s wistful comments about their relationship a “crock of s***.”

She added;

“I believed you and I was listening to you and I was receiving everything you said. But you’re a f***ing liar!'”

This is coming after the duo had their second child together via surrogate shortly after stories surfaced that Tristan had a baby with a personal trainer Maralee Nichols last December.