Saturday, 22 October 2022 – Actor Kevin Spacey has secured a big win in a lawsuit filed by actor Anthony Rapp.

Recall that Rapp who featured in “Star Trek: Discovery”, sued Spacey for $40M in 2020 … claiming he met the disgraced actor in 1986 while performing on Broadway in “Precious Sons.”

Rapp who was 14 at the time, said Spacey invited him to a party at his home on the East Side of Manhattan. He alleged that the older actor, without consent, made an unwanted sexual advance by allegedly grabbing his buttocks, lifting him onto a bed, and laying on his body.

Spacey denied the allegations in court, with his lawyers claiming that Rapp made the story up due to him being jealous of his success in the industry.

On Thursday, October 20, Spacey was found not liable in the sex abuse lawsuit by the jury which took less than an hour to deliberate after a 2-week trial.