Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 11, 2022 – Kenya may soon have a rotational presidency if the idea by this gallant Kenyan voter is anything to go by.

This is after a voter by the name of Nyongesa Makhanu petitioned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to change the Constitution so that other tribes can also lead the country.

Since Kenya gained independence in 1963, the country’s presidency has been run by only two ethnic groups – the Kikuyu and the Kalenjin.

The Kikuyu ruled for 35 years whereas the Kalenjin under late President Daniel Moi ruled for 24 years.

Following the Supreme Court verdict to uphold Ruto’s win in the August 9, elections, the Kalenjin is poised to rule for 34 years should the Head of State be re-elected in 2027.

Efforts by other tribes to taste the fruits of the country’s highest office on land have bored no fruits even as Kenya’s longest opposition leader Raila Odinga says Kenya’s electoral process is corrupt.

As such, a Kenyan voter has written to the IEBC, seeking to amend the law to allow the presidency to rotate across all tribes.

In his petition, Makhanu argued that Kenyan elections are largely tribal, adding that this has led to voter apathy.

To cure ethnic polarisation, Makhanu has proposed the adoption of an electoral system that fosters national inclusivity, cohesion, and stability irrespective of their gender.

“No Kenyan should ever despair and lose faith in the electoral system because their bid for presidency would always be in vain simply because of their gender or community of birth.”

“The fifth liberation is at hand, and that inclusivity in the presidency over time, by both gender and inter-community representation are the two cornerstones of the fifth liberation,” he said.

However, if adopted, Makhanu, an architect, said the limitation should not apply to the sitting president at the time of the enactment of the law.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.