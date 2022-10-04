Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 04 October 2022 – A middle-aged lady, identified as Deborah Oterah, is trending after an aggrieved woman hung posters in the streets, accusing her of having an extramarital affair with her husband.

The woman splashed Deborah’s photo on the posters, which she hung in strategic places for the public to see.

She told her husband’s alleged girlfriend that it has taken her time to build her marriage and so, it is only fair for her to let her marriage thrive.

The woman further revealed that Deborah is also married and instead of concentrating on her marriage, she is busy wrecking other homes.

She put Deborah’s job at risk by dragging her employer into the scandal

Below is a photo of the viral poster.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.