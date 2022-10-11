Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 11, 2022 – Kawira’s ex-husband Pastor Ephantus Safari has for the first time opened up about their flopped marriage.

The youthful pastor wrote a lengthy post on his Facebook page and washed his ex-wife’s dirty linen in public.

He revealed how she swept their house clean and disappeared, leaving him high and dry.

He also accused Kawira’s mother of contributing to their marital woes.

Read his full Facebook post below.

Marriage is sacred and no one gets into it with a second thought. On 22nd November 2014, I said Yes I do to the love of my life in a colorful wedding attended by friends and family. I met my wife at a function, we had given her an opportunity to MC. We courted less than a year and boom, ’The wedding’.

Marriage is an institution, you work it out. No one is perfect and both parties have a role to play. I did not marry an actress neither did she marry a businessman and if I did marry an actress, you have the answer to why she is running from one media house to another. She married Ephantus, she saw my giftings and that is why she encouraged & introduced me to her bishop friends in Meru for ordination as a pastor in 2017.

My wife had a strong attachment with her mother noting that she was the breadwinner and the mother lived in her house. The Bible says both shall leave their parents and they shall come together. Upon getting married she wasn’t ready to move out without her mother. From where I grew up, mothers-in-law do not live with their children in the same house of which there was a period I allowed it but the outcome wasn’t good(story for another day).

The first two years were really difficult for both of us having to counter pressures from family and friends. We tried to conceive with no results. I encouraged my wife we sought the help of a doctor. I walked with her throughout the treatment and finally, God came through. She conceived and sadly again, it was a blighted ovum. We had to terminate.

We prayed and trusted God as we were going on with treatment. God rewarded us with triplets., I accompanied my wife to all her clinics and in the 32nd week, we were informed one baby had succumbed. It was tragic for us but thank God for the doctors who saved my twins.

I kept my family in the very best a man can keep a woman. I provided for my family to a point of supporting the extended family as well but one evening from work I found an empty home. I loved Joy with all my heart. I have engraved my kids initials on my arm. I inflicted pain to heal the pain of missing my lovely children. I have requested co-parenting she has declined.

I tried to reach out, sent friends, called her but my calls went unanswered. The past two years until the date she started doing rounds on social media, I did not know why my family left.

I am psychologically tortured, as she has kept our kids, whom I saw grow almost 5 times a day at Mp Shah hospital when she was in the house recovering. Rev Lilian Young, a family confidant can attest to this.

Her accusations have damaged my reputation. My businesses are failing. It’s hurting, she is getting all these encouragements from somebody I called ‘mum’; the ‘mum’ who was against me marrying her from the day I introduced her.

In my pre-marital counseling, I learned that there are no perfect marriages. Mine wasn’t to be perfect and if yours is, then we give glory back to God. Challenges are there some I can’t write, there are so personal that if I do rounds mentioning it might affect even our growing children.

As alleged by my wife, we were not compatible. And if that is the case, kindly let’s move on. Clout chasing with me may not help much instead, our kids will one day question you as, to why you deprived them of the love and support of their father.

I wish you well and all the grace to overcome every obstacle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.