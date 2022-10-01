Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 1, 2022 – Alfred Ouma, the 29-year-old man who was abducted by heavily armed men in Kasarani a day before his younger brother was shot 36 times in Utawala, was found dumped by the roadside in Thika Town on Thursday night.

The victim looked confused, weak, and in pain when Good Samaritans rescued him and contacted his family.

He was immediately rushed to a city hospital for checkups.

Ouma told his relatives that after he was picked up by the heavily armed men who wore balaclavas, he was locked in a house with a toilet and bright lights.

He was not allowed to go outside for the 7 days that he was in the hands of his abductors.

His food was slipped in through an opening.

The abductors asked him where he was hiding a gun.

They also kept on asking him whether he had been to Somalia.

“He says they kept asking the same questions about a gun that he doesn’t have and the Somalia issue. He doesn’t know them and he is afraid of talking about it further,” a family friend who saw him said.

Ouma was warned against talking to the police and the media about his abduction.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.