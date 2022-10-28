Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, October 28, 2022 – Kanye West’s Donda Academy has reopened again hours after the private school announced that it was shutting down.

News of the school reopening was conveyed in an email sent to parents and students. It read;

“Join us tomorrow morning in worship for the return of Donda Academy. With the help of our parents and community, we are back and returning with a vengeance!

“The children of Donda are going to change the world. Apologies for the late email! See you bright and early!”

It’s unclear if it was Kanye who changed his mind or if parents of the students are taking it upon themselves to educate the kids.