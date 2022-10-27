Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, October 27, 2022 – Kanye West’s Donda Academy basketball team will not be able to showcase their talents this year at a high-profile high school basketball tournament.

Following Kanye’s anti-Semitic comments, the Kentucky Play By Play Classic announced that the Christian prep school founded by Kanye is no longer invited to the annual tournament in Louisville on Dec. 11.

“Kanye’s words and actions violate our values as a company and a country, and what we seek to ensure at all of our events — a spirit of diversity, sportsmanship, inclusion, equity and mutual respect,” tournament organizer Scholastic Play By Play Classics said in a press release.

Donda Academy was originally scheduled to play North Laurel on Dec. 11 and will now be replaced by Imhotep Charter.

The press release continues: “While we are firm in our reasoning for this decision, it does not diminish our heartache and regret for Donda’s hardworking athletes who will lose out the most as a result of Kanye’s actions.”