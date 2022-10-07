Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 07 October 2022 – Kanye West has taken shots at Hailey Bieber after she defended Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for criticizing his “White Lives Matter” T-shirts.

Hailey had on Tuesday October 4, expressed her support for the fashion editor after West shamelessly bullied her.

She wrote;

“My respect for you runs deep my friend! To know you is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. the most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic.”

Reacting to this, Kanye wrote;

“Wait Am I cancelled again??? Justin [Bieber] please let me know.”

“Justin get your girl before I get mad” he added

Kanye’s latest headline-making moments are happening two days after he caused controversy by wearing the “White Lives Matter” t-shirt during a surprise Paris Fashion Week appearance for his Yeezy collection. Models at the show also wore the shirts and photos of the event were shared by the “Jesus Walks” creator himself. He also reportedly gave a speech about his Sept. falling out with brands like Gap and Adidas and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian‘s 2016 robbery in Paris.

In addition to the controversy, Kanye received support from some people, including fans and familiar faces like right-wing political commentator Candace Owens. She took to Twitter to share a smiling photo of her and Kanye standing in the shirts and although she didn’t add a caption, it brought on both supportive and non-supportive responses in the comments section.