Tuesday, 11 October 2022 – Kanye West has been suspended from his Twitter account after making a slew of anti-Semitic comments which drew backlash from Jewish celebrities and politicians.

The Billionaire rapper took to Twitter to declare war on the Jewish community following his controversial Paris Fashion Week show, where he showcased his White Lives Matter shirts.

He was today barred from posting on his Twitter account after the shocking threats shortly after being restricted on Instagram.

In a post, that has since been removed by Twitter, Kanye wrote: ‘I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.’

He added: ‘The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also.

‘You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.’

A Twitter spokesman said: ‘The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies.’ This means that the rapper will be unable to post.

West previously accused rapper Diddy of being controlled by Jewish people trying to silence his ‘White Lives Matter’ message – resulting in his Instagram account being restricted.

Diddy responded in a post saying he hopes we stop all this ‘coonin’ and baffoonin’.’

He also took a swipe at Kanye writing: ‘We don’t have the time! We are under a state of emergency!!! Unapologetically black first!’

This comes as reality star Real Housewives of New York star Lizzy Savetsky received a barrage of anti-Jewish abuse for calling out Kanye’s vile antisemitism.

In a clip, Savetsky said that Instagram had become a ‘breeding ground for antisemitism’ as she berated the app and Kanye for his hateful comments.

Among the backlash, the reality star was told to ‘get your hidey hole in the attic ready for you and the family’ – a reference to Anne Frank, who was killed by the Nazis in 1945.

She took to social media and said: ‘Thankfully Instagram has restricted Kanye’s account. That doesn’t change the fact that I continue to receive shockingly hateful, evening-threatening comments in support of his anti-Semitic message.

The mother-of-three from Texas added: ‘My children’s great-grandmother didn’t survive Auschwitz so we could sit idly by as people threaten our existence as a people. We have to speak up! I take these threats very seriously and you should to.’

Following her rant, Savetsky reposted recent Kanye’s tweet and simply wrote: ‘In case you didn’t see Kanye’s since removed tweet.’

Kanye’s post was quickly removed from Twitter – however, his account was not restricted.

Comedian Hannah Einbinder told her 124,000 followers on Instagram after Kanye’s tweets: ‘Just a reminder that if you f*** with this man then you are dead to me.

‘Gonna need my non-Jewish friends to condemn that s***. It can’t just be Jews defending ourselves, there aren’t enough of us left. We need allies.’

Ritchie Torres, who is a US representative for New York’s 15th congressional district, was also among politicians and celebrities calling out the rapper for his antisemitism.

He wrote on Twitter: ‘Kanye West: if you see yourself at war with Jewish people, then you are, by definition, Antisemitic. Shame on you and your enablers.’

British comedian and author David Baddiel added: ‘Kanye West’s threat to Jews is as ever based on a myth of Jewish power, a myth believed across the political spectrum.’

The writer, who penned the book Jews Don’t Count, said: ‘It lies at the heart of the Jews Don’t Count phenomenon: Jews are powerful so attacking them is punching up and concern for them in the face of it unnecessary.’

Veteran New York State Representative Dov Hikind also called out the rapper for his spew of hatred, calling him a ‘sick man.’

Hikind said: ‘Kanye is a Jew-hater in denial. He’s clearly a sick man

‘Twitter removed Kanye’s nasty and dangerous antisemitic tweet, but we will not forget the line this man has crossed.

‘We can only watch with the same sadness shared by his own family as Kanye West self destructs and attacks his former friends. Ye who sows hate shall reap sorrow.’