Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 31, 2022 – Kanye West has claimed that he is being lynched by Masa (a terms used by black slaves to refer to their white masters) just because he expressed his frustrations.

The 45-year-old rapper shared a picture of Emmett Till, who was lynched for allegedly flirting with a white woman, and he said the same thing is being done to him by powerful businessmen.

He named Ari Emmanuel, the CEO of Endeavor, an entertainment and media agency that owns the UFC, and revealed that he and other powerful people have forced brands to drop him and dissociate from him.

He called it “economic lynching” and “digital lynching” and lamented that the students of his school, Donda Academy, are suffering for it now because his school has also been boycotted and the kids are suffering for it.

Kanye’s woes started after he threatened Jewish people by saying he will go “death con 3” on them after saying they control the media and most businesses.

See his post below.