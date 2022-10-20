Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 20, 2022 – Kanye West is finally ready to settle his divorce with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, over a year after she filed paperwork to end their marriage.

The Blast reported that Kanye’s lawyer has filed a ‘declaration of disclosure’, a sign that their case is on the verge of coming to a close.

According to the documents, Kanye has turned over all of his financial information to his estranged wife’s legal team, and has also reached an agreement with her on how to divide their finances and property.

The new developments come amid Kanye’s latest social media behavior which has reportedly led Kim to distance herself from him, with the pair only communicating via assistants.

In terms of their divorce, The Blast writes that: ‘Typically, in cases of this kind, the disclosure is filed within days or weeks of the final judgment and settlement being filed.’

However, as noted by the outlet, separating couples are capable of settling everything regarding their divorce except for custody of their children, which Kanye may continue fighting over.

Kim married Kanye in Florence, Italy in 2014, and welcomed four children with him: daughters North, nine, Chicago, four, and sons Saint, six, and Psalm, three. She ultimately filed to end the marriage in February 2021.

During their highly-publicized legal battle, Kanye attempted to oppose Kim’s efforts to be declared legally single, but a judge later granted her request in March 2022.

Kanye also went through numerous lawyers during the separation and recently hired his sixth attorney, the same lawyer who represented Melinda Gates in her $130 billion divorce from ex-husband Bill Gates, Robert Stephan Cohen.

According to Page Six, Kanye’s concerning behavior has led to Kim distancing herself from him and relying on assistants to communicate with him.

‘They have had zero communication in several weeks, and all communication regarding the kids’ schedules are now coordinated through assistants,’ an insider told the publication.

Insiders have told the site that Kim has been left disgusted by Kanye’s latest troubling behavior, which includes his Tucker Carlson interview, WLM shirts, and anti-Semitic remarks.

TMZ reported that Kim ‘isn’t answering Kanye’s calls’ after he ignited controversy across the world last week by donning a WLM slogan shirt, which was a response to the Black Lives Matter movement that was founded in 2013 following the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin by George Zimmerman.