Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 October 2022 – Kanye West has reacted to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s confession of a fireplace sex romp with her ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

West, 45, in an interview on Drink Champs released Saturday, reacted to a recent sequence on the Hulu series The Kardashians, in which Kardashian, 41, spoke about how Davidson, 28, made love to her in front of a fireplace in tribute to her grandmother.

‘We Jew so I can’t be antisemite,’ West told hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. ‘First of all, I need my stadiums back. The 78 media outlets that called me an “abuser” when I was trying to get … Pete Davidson away from my kids that was tattooing my kids’ names on him, Skete.’

‘Kim is a Christian – on TMZ, I just saw it yesterday. Pete Davidson and Kim had sex by the fireplace to honor they grandmother.. ‘It’s Jewish Zionists that’s about that life, that’s telling this Christian woman that has four Black children to put that out as a message in the media.’

He continued: ‘So when I drive by and I see the Hulu ads and I see the JP [Morgan Chase] ads, I’m gonna let y’all know right now, the devil is a defeated foe – you can’t poison me.’

Kim filed for divorce from West in February of 2021. The former couple are parents of four children: North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

Prior to Kim’s split from Davidson, she opened up about her sexual encounter with Davidson while speaking with her grandmother in a segment on the show.

She said: ‘You know what’s so crazy? Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours. I was like, “My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace. And so, we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you. I know that’s probably creepy.’