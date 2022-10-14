Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 14, 2022 – Kanye West and Ray J linked up at the Nashville premiere of Candace Owens’ new documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.

At the event which took place on Wednesday night, October 12, West was pictured posing on the red carpet with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian’s ex boyfriend, rapper Ray-J, as well as Kid Rock.

Sources told TMZ that Owens worked to get both West and Ray-J, to the premiere as an attempted slight at their mutual ex, Kim Kardashian, who Owens recently called a ‘prostitute.’

Ray J’s appearance comes days after he shared a series of since-deleted troubling posts that hinted about suicidal thoughts.

Also in attendance at the premiere was country music icon Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Aldean.

West reportedly addressed his recent online ramblings that appeared to target the Jewish community.

He told Page Six: ‘If you call somebody out for bad business, that means you’re being anti-Semitic.

‘I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea so we can speak openly about things like getting canceled by a bank.’

West was also spotted at the premiere consorting with Project Veritas founder and guerilla journalist James O’Keefe.

The movie is Owens’ revealing investigation into the Black Lives Matter organization and how it has allocated the tens of millions of dollars amassed in recent years in the name of right racial injustice across the country.

The reunion took place just hours after Owens shared a screenshot of an email sent to Kanye West by JP Morgan Chase that tells the music and fashion mogul he will have to find a different establishment to bank the Yeezy Empire.

The purported note from Chase Bank reads, ‘We are sending this letter to confirm our recent discussion with (name block) that JPMorgan Chase Bank…has decided to end its banking relationship with Yeezy, LLC and its affiliated entities.’

The note didn’t state the reason for the termination of the customer agreement and says West and his colleagues have until November 21 of this year to transfer accounts elsewhere.