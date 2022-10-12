Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 12 October 2022 – Kanye West played a pornographic video for shocked Adidas executives during a recent business meeting.

Adidas handles the manufacturing of and distribution for Kanye’s billion-dollar Yeezy brand.

Video of the recent business meeting showed Kanye West and two of his representatives sitting with two Adidas executives in a room. Everyone’s faces were blurred out except for West’s.

The meeting began with Kanye holding his phone horizontally in front of the businessmen while a video played.

After several seconds, one of the men asked, “Is this a porn movie?” to which West replied, “Yeah.”

“Jesus Christ,” one of them said.

Despite their discomfort, the rapper continued to hold his phone close to their faces.

“Come on, man. Come on,” one of the guys finally said as he moved West’s arm and phone away from him.

“I’m only gonna work with Adidas if he’s the CEO,” Kanye then said to the group while pointing to one of his team members.

“You guys have done wrong by the company, by the business and by the partnership,” he went on. “The whole concept of this video is that the guy had cheated, so then the girl was like, ‘Well then I’m going to do the thing that’s your worst nightmare.'”

“This is your worst nightmare,” he said, looking directly at the executives. “Your worst nightmare is not me hitting you. Your worst nightmare is not me playing the porn. Your worst nightmare is not me screaming. We’ve done all this.”

Pointing to the man he wants as CEO, he said, “That’s your worst nightmare.”

“And then worst nightmare No. 2,” he added, pointing to his other crew member.

“Is it your dream, or is it a nightmare? What are we doing?” one of the Adidas execs asked.

One of West’s representatives replied, “What you’re feeling right now is extreme discomfort, and that is exactly the point because when someone steals this man’s ideas, his creations, it’s like you’re stealing a child. These are all children of his mind, and you’ve kidnapped them.

“There are Yeezy-inspired derivatives that are making significant revenue because people can’t tell the difference because it’s so inspired. … He’s angry, and he’s right.”

Kanye interjected to confirm just how angry he is.

The same representative continued, bringing up how West recently ended his partnership with Gap over allegations that the retail giant did not deliver on promises to release certain styles and open dedicated Yeezy Gap stores as planned.

The man said: “We terminated the Gap relationship, and they knew they did wrong. You guys know you did wrong, and your spirit of saying, ‘We can get to a place to live with your ask,’ that’s the starting point of the conversation.”

One of the execs agreed, admitting that he and his partner can “certainly do a lot better in the way [they] work with [West and his team].”

“That’s legal work. That’s legal work,” West responded.

The executive Kanye wants for CEO added, “I want to make sure that there’s a win, win, win situation going on here, and it starts with somebody feeling very highly disrespected. And there’s grounds for that, in my opinion.”

West then stood up and rambled about how he is “the king of culture,” adding, “Our army is so prepared. This is a different level of nuclear activity that no one will recover from.”

Kanye continued: “Adidas has to come and be like … ‘Ye, what do you want?’ I’m not talking to you guys. I’m not arguing about money with people broker than me. I’m not arguing about ideas with people with lesser ideas than me.”

He then stormed out of the meeting.

