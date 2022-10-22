Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 22 October 2022 – Rapper Kanye West was pictured packing on the PDA with his new girlfriend, model Juliana Nalu.

The 45-year-old father of four appeared loved-up as he packed on the PDA with the Brazilian model, 24, on the set of her photoshoot in LA.

Kanye’s outing came after he sat down with Piers Morgan for two hours to pre-record an interview in which he branded President Biden ‘f**king ret***ed’ for not meeting Elon Musk following his anti-Semitic tirade.

In the interview with Piers Morgan, the rapper apologised for his bad language, but excused it by saying he has ‘mental health’ issues.

Also in the interview, Kanye addressed the Jewish community after his anti-Semitic Twitter tirade and doubled down on some of his antics.

Despite offering up a half-hearted apology, Kanye said he ‘absolutely’ does not regret his comments.

The apology came two hours into the interview in which West mocked Morgan by calling him a ‘Karen’ while offering him advice on how to become as rich as he is.

He also stormed out of the interview mid-way through, The Sun said.

‘You know, one percent of the world are placed in power, and ninety-nine percent of the world are the audience,’ Kanye said. ‘So that one percent of the world – this idea of a united nations – this is the world that needs to come together […].

‘Here’s the obvious go-to: Biden doesn’t listen to Elon Musk. The President of the United States does not have meetings with Elon Musk,’ he said.

‘That is f***ing,’ Kanye said, before gesturing to the camera saying ‘here, come, come, come get me,’ in an apparent challenge, before saying: ‘That’s f***ing ret***ed.’