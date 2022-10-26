Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – American singer Kanye West and actor Johnny Depp’s attorney, Camille Vasquez, are no longer working together.

Insiders told TMZ that after Kanye doubled and tripled-down on his anti-Semitic remarks over the weekend, Camille informed her firm, Brown Rudnick, she would no longer work with Kanye.

It was also learnt that Brown Rudnick attempted to work with Kanye, but on condition of him retracting his hateful and anti-Semitic words. Kanye refused to do so and fired Brown Rudnick.