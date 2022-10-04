Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 3, 2022 – Kanye West has been dragged by many, including rapper Boosie Badazz, after he wore a ‘White Lives Matter” T-shirt.

The rapper staged a surprise Yeezy fashion show on Monday, October 3, in Paris, showcasing his Season 9 collection.

Before the models appeared, West gave a speech while wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt emblazoned with the Pope’s face on the front.

The controversial phrase is a counter-activist take on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Candace Owens, a black conservative influencer who speaks against the Black Lives Matter movement, was also seen wearing a shirt of the same design and she posed with Kanye before posting the photos online.

This angered many and they called out Kanye West for trivializing the Black Lives Matter movement and giving Candace a platform.

Rapper Boosie took to Twitter to call out Kanye West for this.

“After all we been through as a race, you put this disrespectful sh*t on!” Boosie wrote. “You give no f**ks about how blacks have died or suffered to the hands of the white man.”

Boosie then did a throwback to the time Kanye spoke against former US President George Bush.

“And you say Bush don’t like Black people,” Boosie reminded Kanye.

Twitter users threw their weight behind Boosie as they joined him to slam Kanye.

See below.