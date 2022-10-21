Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 21, 2022 – Kanye West is turning his online trolling into a money-making business move as he filed to trademark phrases he’s used in social media bashings against former friends.

According to a Wednesday October 19 report by TMZ, Kanye recently filed to trademark the phrases, “Good to hear from you bitch” and “Tremendez.”, Phrases the rapper used in his fiery back and forth with his former friend and creative director of Supreme, Tremaine Emory.

Tremaine was one of the first to publicly call out Kanye after his Yeezy fashion show — where he debuted the “White Lives Matter shirt — because he was pissed Ye decided to use Virgil Abloh’s name when addressing the crowd pre-show.

Tremaine wrote, “I gotta draw the line at you using Virgil’s death in your ‘ye’ is the victim campaign in front of your sycophant peanut algorithm gallery.”

He also went on to defend Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who Kanye bashed after she criticized the Yeezy show.

Not long after Tremaine’s post, Kanye posted a private text convo between them, where he greeted Tremaine with, “Good to hear from you bitch” — the inspiration for his new trademark.

After that, Ye continued to bash Tremaine on social media, “AND TO TREMAINE I’M CHANGING YOUR NAME FOREEEEEVVVVVRRRRR. TREMAIN’S NEW NAME AS THE BLM OFFICER AT SUPREME ISSSS TREMENDEZ.”

Kanye also created a logo, similar to the Supreme logo — where Tremaine works — and swapped the word with “Tremendez” …

The move to trademark the phrases comes days after right wing social media app Parler announced that the rapper had agreed to purchase it for an undisclosed amount.