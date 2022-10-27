Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, October 27, 2022 – Apple Music appears to have joined the growing list of companies distancing themselves from Kanye West in the face of his anti-Semitic remarks.

It appears streaming giant, Apple Music, has pulled Kanye West Essentials playlist after the rapper made offensive comments online and again in interviews.

A search for the rapper’s playlist shows “Item not available”.

Fans pointed this out online and believe Apple has quietly pulled Kanye’s playlist.

However, Apple Music has not commented on it.