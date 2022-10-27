Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, October 27, 2022 – Footwear company, Skechers USA Inc (SKX.N) said on Wednesday its executives escorted Kanye West, out of a Los Angeles corporate office, after the rapper and fashion designer “showed up unannounced and uninvited”.

According to TMZ, Kanye showed up at Skechers headquarters in Manhattan beach to talk with the company’s executives in order to find a new spot for his Yeezy shoes, but immediately got turned away.

After a “brief discussion,” West was escorted off the corporate offices’ premises, Skechers said in a statement.

“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West.”

“Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation.We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech.”

Skechers is owned and operated by a Jewish family — Robert Greenberg founded it, and his son Michael is currently the President.

Skechers’ comments come a day after sportswear brand Adidas AG (ADSGn.DE) ended its partnership with West, following a series of antisemitic comments from Kanye.

Clothing company Gap Inc (GPS.N), which terminated its deal with West in September, is also taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap products from its stores and shut down YeezyGap.com.