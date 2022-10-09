Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 09 October 2022 – Kanye West took a swipe at the fashion industry while commenting about the life of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on Thursday October 6.

Speaking with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, the Billionaire rapper said that the fashion industry has sought to sexualize his ex-wife, 41, despite her achievement.

‘Kim is a Christian, but she has people who want her to go to Interview magazine and put her a** out while she’s a 40-something-year-old multi-billionaire with four Black children and this is how fashion … how they want to present her.’

West, who shares four children; daughters North, nine, and Chicago, four, and sons Saint, six, and Psalm, three with the reality star was also critical of the marketing of his ex-wife’s shapewear brand, SKIMS.

‘I had a lot of issues with the imagery of SKIMS,’ he said. ‘I felt like there’s a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized and things I wouldn’t want to see my wife and definitely not my daughters doing in the future in order to sell product. But it reaches another level when it’s like, “OK, well this is what my wife is doing. This is what she is doing for our children.”‘

West also said Kris Jenner’s beau Corey Gamble and Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson have a certain influence on his ex-wife.

‘There’s so many things that are put in Kim’s head,’ West said. ‘They bring influencers, like no one ever knew where Corey Gamble came from, no one in the fashion world knows where [Karefa-Johnson] came from. These people were practically made in a laboratory in my opinion.’

He continued: ‘One of the things they’re really good at doing is being nice and being likable.

‘And what they do is for people who have some form of influence – whether it’s an educated Black woman, like my mother, that became the head of the English department at Chicago State University, or whether it’s the most influential white woman on the planet, being my ex-wife – they have people that are around them at all times telling them what to be afraid of – not what to do or say, specifically, it’s what to be afraid of.’

West said that ‘if you have a person that isn’t afraid of them like a Russell Brand or Candace Owens, it’s not that we have to agree with this, but they’re not afraid to state what their opinion is.’

The Grammy Award-winning artist also was critical of how he was portrayed amid Kardashian’s former relationship with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson prior to their August split.

‘The media ridiculed me for getting the house next door to Kim to see my children, and they even said I was stalking her and her new boyfriend [Pete Davidson], because I bought the house next door to see my children,’ said the Bound 2 singer.