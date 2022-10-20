Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 20, 2022 – Kanye West has apologized for his recent anti-semitic comments during an interview with Piers Morgan, but said he “absolutely” doesn’t regret making the comment in the first place.

The 45-year-old rapper sat for an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored on Wednesday, October 19.

Earlier in the interview, Piers asked Kanye if he is sorry for saying he will go “defcon 3” on the Jewish people

“No, absolutely not,” Kanye responded to Piers.

“You should be,” Piers Morgan told Kanye.

“Absolutely not,” Kanye said as he stood his ground.

Piers then told him that his statement is racist to the Jewish people.

Piers said: “When you insult the Jewish people and say you’re going ‘death con 3’ on the Jewish people, that is as racist as anything you say you’ve been through. Racism is racism and you know that I think. Don’t you?”

However, Kanye later apologised.

He said: “I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the ‘death con’ [comments].

“I feel like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through, and that I used my platform where you say, hurt people hurt people. I was hurt.”

Piers responded: “It’s an Uncensored interview, you said something which you now wish you hadn’t said and you’ve apologised. I actually think that says a lot about you.

“That shows that you have got that ability to be self-aware, to know when you cross the line.”

Kanye added: “It’s wrong to hold an apology hostage and I gotta let go of that and free myself of the trauma.

“And say I’m just going to give it all up to God right now and say to those families that I have hurt, I just want to give you a big hug. I say I am sorry for hurting you in my comments.”

Watch the video below.