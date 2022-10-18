Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 October 2022 – Kanye West has started the process of buying the social media app Parler, which is associated with far-right views and personalities such as Donald Trump.

This comes after Kanye’s Twitter account was locked for violating Twitter’s policies after he made comments deemed to be anti-semitic.

The acquisition was announced by Parler today, October 17, in a press release.

Parler said that it has entered into an agreement in principle with Ye that’s expected to close later this year.

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” Kanye said in a press statement.

Parler’s parent company Parlement Technologies said the acquisition would help create “an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome.”

Parlement Technologies added: “This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech.

“Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again.

“Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals.”