Friday, October 21, 2022 – Amid the backlash over his anti-semitic comments, Kanye was spotted on Wednesday, October 19, making out with Juliana Nalú outside a Los Angeles studio.

The rapper, who is in the middle of his divorce from Kim Kardashian, had his arms wrapped around Juliana as they kissed goodbye in photos obtained exclusively by Page Six.

Afterward, Ye headed inside to do an interview with Billy Bush and Nalú, 24, drove off to do a photoshoot.

The new couple wore matching Yeezy outfits with Nalú sporting an all-black ensemble and the rapper rocking a camo baseball hat and a wine-colored bomber jacket.