Wednesday, October 26, 2022 – Former Kieni Member of Parliament Kanini Kega has wished former President Uhuru Kenyatta a happy birthday.

Uhuru is celebrating his 61st birthday today.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Kega, who went to the political cold in August after being whitewashed by United Democratic Alliance candidate, Antony Wainaina, wished Uhuru a happy moment as he celebrates his birthday.

Kega said Kenyans will forever remain indebted to the Son of Jomo for his unmatched development during his tenure from 2013 to 2022.

The former lawmaker urged the former President that next week he will slaughter a goat for him to thank him for taking Kenya to another level.

“Happy Birthday my Friend and the 4th President of Kenya. Kenyans will forever remain indebted for your unmatched development record and HONESTY.

“Next week nakuchinjia Mbuzi!” Kega wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.