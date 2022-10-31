Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 31, 2022 – Former Kieni Member of Parliament, Kanini Kega, has continued to rant after he was shown the door during the August 9th Presidential election.

Kega was seeking re-election using the Jubilee Party which was considered unpopular due to the United Democratic Alliance(UDA) wave that was sweeping the vote-rich region.

Kega lost to UDA candidate, Antony Muriuki who is the Kieni constituency’s current lawmaker.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Monday, Kega said that he knew he was just supposed to make allegations against Uhuru if he wanted to be re-elected but he refused because he wanted to remain truthful.

He also vowed to remain loyal to Former President Uhuru Kenyatta even if a similar circumstance repeats itself.

“If I wanted to be re-elected, I knew what I could have done; stand up, insult the former president and say he had neglected our region. But I chose the truth and even if the situation repeats itself, I will stand with Uhuru,” Kega stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.