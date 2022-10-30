Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, October 30, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has said Mt Kenya leaders who were supporting his presidential bid in August were rigged out in the election by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officers.

Speaking on Saturday during the burial of Luo Elder Mzee Nyangaga Akoth in Kisumu county, Raila said the leaders who were supporting him like former Ndaragwa Member of parliament Jeremiah Kioni and his Kieni counterpart Kanini Kega, were rigged out by rogue IEBC officials who were colluding with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“The likes of Jeremiah Kioni paid the ultimate price for standing with us. They did not lose their seats. We know what happened to their votes,” Odinga added.

Kioni, who was among the leaders who accompanied the ODM boss, affirmed Odinga’s sentiments adding that the IEBC was complicit in the alleged scheme to deny them victory.

However, Kioni indicated that despite the loss, they will stand with Odinga until he ascends to the presidency, hinting at yet another attempt in 2027 after five unsuccessful bids.

“We were not rigged, our votes together with those of Raila were literally stolen. We know that IEBC helped in the stealing but we will stand with Baba until we reach where we want to go,” Kioni said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.