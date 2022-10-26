Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, October 26, 2022 – A close ally of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has said his boss is planning to abandon former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and chart his path ahead of the 2027 Presidential election.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, Kitui County Senator Enoch Wambua said Wiper Party National Executive Council will soon meet and give Kalonzo, the party leader, authority to cut ties with Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

Wambua said once Kalonzo cuts ties with Azimio, he will abandon Raila Odinga and launch his presidential bid to challenge President William Ruto in 2027.

“Right now, he [Kalonzo] has put his energy into preparing for a serious stab at the presidency in 2027,” Wambua said.

This is a signal that Kalonzo Musyoka is tired of supporting Raila Odinga and wants to be his own man and go for the top seat in 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.