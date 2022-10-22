Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, October 22, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has accused President William Ruto of making unilateral decisions on important matters in the running of the country.

Speaking on Friday, Kalonzo questioned the President’s Mashujaa Day speech that raised issues such as public-private partnerships (PPP) in water provision and the lifting of the GMO ban as critical matters that require inclusive decision-making.

Accusing Ruto of dictatorship, Kalonzo claimed the President is running a one-man show where he is presenting his personal ambitions as the country’s policies.

“We are staring at the emergence of a personalised dictatorship in which a leader decides to avoid constraints and believes he does not need to consult anyone on decision making… We are seeing a leader’s personal philosophies, fears and ambitions being presented to the country as policies. It is a one-man show,”

Kalonzo has also questioned the president’s directives on the DCI’s Special Services Unit, asking for answers on who wrote the report used to execute the purge.

“Who prepared the report leading to the ongoing purge of the DCI? Who decided that we can manufacture fertilizers jointly with a neighbouring country or build dams on a PPP basis?” posed Kalonzo.

“Ruto appears to be shifting fundamental decision-making from the government to himself and perhaps actually to his party. We fear that these events are an early insight into the intentions of Kenya Kwanza leadership and administration.”

The Wiper leader is warning that the president’s decision-making has become a one-man show and will chip away at the consultative leadership models adopted by his predecessors Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta, as well weaken institutions of governance.

“Ruto is steadily moving away from the more collective and collegial leadership style characteristic of his predecessors,” said Kalonzo.

