Saturday, October 22, 2022 – Former Kiambu county governor, William Kabogo, has predicted doom for President William Ruto if he keeps attacking former President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Since he was sworn in as President on September 13, Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, are still in campaign mode, and they always term Uhuru and Raila as ‘our competitors’

Kabogo made the remarks after a curious Kenyan identified as Kithinji said Ruto and Gachagua will lose focus if they keep mentioning and attacking Uhuru and Raila Odinga.

“We shall lose direction if we keep attacking Raila Odinga and former president Uhuru Kenyatta. We attacked them to win, and we won. If we don’t get down to work and stop the rhetoric, trust me 99% of us will be going home when people will lose trust in us,” Kithinji tweeted.

In response, Kabogo, who is Tujibebe Wakenya party leader stated, “Hard Truth”

