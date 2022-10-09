Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 09 October 2022 – Justin Bieber is reportedly ending his friendship with Kanye West after the Donda rapper took to social media to attack his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Kanye West took shots at Hailey Bieber after she defended Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for criticizing his “White Lives Matter” T-shirts.

Kanye claimed that Hailey got a nose job after she expressed her support for the fashion editor the rapper dragged online. He also shared an old article from 2016 about Hailey and Drake going out on a date.

Sources close to Hailey and Justin told TMZ they’re obviously hurt by Kanye’s attacks, especially since they were there for him in 2020 when he was going through a tough time in his life, traveling to Wyoming to visit him at his ranch.

They also believe Kanye crossed the line, since Hailey never attacked him in her defense of Gabriella.

The sources added that while Justin has always been super supportive and sensitive to Kanye’s issues, this time, he’s distancing himself and standing up for his wife.