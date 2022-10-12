Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 12 October 2022 – An ally of Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin has called for regime change in Ukraine vowing to topple Kyiv following Russia’s 83-missile strikes in Ukraine on Monday morning, October 10.

Russia unleashed a deadly barrage of strikes against multiple cities across Ukraine on Monday including Kyiv, where at least six people were killed amid burnt-out cars and shattered buildings.

Ukraine’s Emergency Service said at least 11 people were killed and 64 were wounded in the morning attacks across the country.

Horror pictures show civilians drenched in blood receiving medical treatment from emergency services in Kyiv, while bodies of civilians were laying on the ground in the aftermath of the attack.

Russia’s former president Dmitry Medvedev said that Moscow’s attack which targeted playgrounds, bridges and civilians in Ukraine, was only the “first episode” of the retaliation for the explosion of the Crimean bridge.

Medvedev said it was necessary to “dismantle” Ukraine as Ukraine will always be a threat to Russia.

Writing on Telegram on Monday, Medvedev, who is also the Deputy Chairman of Russia’s security council said: “The first episode has been played. There will be others. This is just the start’

“Ukraine will always pose a lasting, direct and immediate threat to Russia.

“That’s why along with protecting our people and securing our country’s border, our future actions, in my opinion, should aim to fully dismantle the Ukrainian political regime.”

Medvedev’s chilling warning comes after the Putin accused Ukraine of “terrorism” before vowing a “very harsh response” if they continued.

Meanwhile, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he has agreed to deploy troops in Belarus alongside Russian forces before accusing Ukraine of plotting an attack on Minsk.