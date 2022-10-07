Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 7, 2022 – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has faulted President William Ruto for lifting the ban on Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO), saying the consequences will be dire.

In a tweet, Ledama, who is among Raila Odinga’s foot soldiers, challenged Ruto to instead legalise Marijuana for commercial purposes.

According to the Azimio legislator, GMOs have adverse effects on consumers, adding that promoting hemp (Bhang) for commercial purposes is the way to go.

The second time senator said legalization of bhang for commercial purposes will help in eliminating all problems facing Kenyans.

“Instead of talking about #GMO which we all know it’s advanced effects (transfer of antibiotic resistance, toxicity, and allergenicity. William Ruto should just legalize Marijuana and promote Hemp as a commercial product, trust me all our problems will evaporate,” he tweeted.

The lifting of the ban on GMOs has stirred a debate in Kenya.

GMOs were banned in November 2012 during former President Mwai Kibaki’s tenure.

The move followed a contentious study in France that linked them to cancer.

The study was later on discredited and removed from the publishing journal.

However, Kenya remained reluctant in opening doors for GMO use in the country.

While lifting the ban, President William Ruto said the decision was in accordance with the recommendation of the Task Force formed to Review matters relating to Genetically Modified Foods and Food Safety.

He announced the decision after a cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi on October 3.

