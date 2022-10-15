Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 15 October 2022 – Borussia Dortmund star, Jude Bellingham has been named alongside Bayern Munich youngster Jamal Musiala and Barcelona star Gavi on the final 2022 Golden Boy shortlist.

The England and Dortmund midfielder headlines the 20-strong list of nominees, with Pedri who won the award in 2021.

Fellow Barcelona prospects Ansu Fati and Nico, who is on loan at Valencia, also made the shortlist.

The Golden Boy award, created by Italian newspaper Tuttosport in 2003, is presented to the best footballer under the age of 21 each year.

Bellingham, who heads in as one of the favourites, could become only the third-ever Englishman to claim the gong, after Wayne Rooney in 2004 and Raheem Sterling in 2014. He would also join the company of notable winners including Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland.

See Golden Boy 2022 final shortlist below.

Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund/ Red Bull Salzburg)

Antonio Silva (Benfica)

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

Fabio Carvalho (Liverpool/Fulham)

Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

Gavi (Barcelona)

Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United/FC Zurich)

Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich/ Ajax)

Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig)

Fabio Miretti (Juventus)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Nico (Valencia, Barcelona)

Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta)

Benjamin Sesko (Red Bull Salzburg)

Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich/Rennes)

Destiny Udogie (Spurs/Udinese)

Nicola Zalewski (Roma)