Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 9, 2022 – A shoe trader identified as Joshua Kimanzi Lingi, has been arraigned before a court in Nairobi for assaulting his wife.

He reportedly assaulted his wife after she eloped with another man.

The incident occurred while she was doing laundry on the ground floor of a residential building in Mathare North.

Kimanzi grabbed and tried strangling her before snatching her mobile phone after neighbours responded to her cries for help.

Her attempt to get her phone back did not yield results as Lingi allegedly smashed it against the stairs before leaving the vicinity.

A police report read;

“At about 11 am on the material day, LMN said she was on the ground floor of the residential building doing laundry when her estranged husband pounced on her from behind then grabbed and strangled her.“

Lingi was arrested after the case was reported to the police by his wife.

While appearing before the court, Lingi denied the allegation levelled against him, and also claimed that she destroyed the phone and later pinned the blame on him.

He also told the court that his wife left him and eloped with another man. Lingi further pleaded with the court to be lenient on him since he has been providing for his children who are not in his custody.

He was released on a Ksh20,000 bond pending a hearing on January 19, 2023.