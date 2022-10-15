Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 15 October 2022 – Jhene Aiko and Big Sean have revealed their baby’s gender.

The lovebirds are expecting their first child together and at a show last night they did a gender reveal, telling fans they are expecting a baby boy.

The celebrity couple was performing on stage when Sean held Jehen’s bump and told the fans to “make some noise for ur baby boy”.

Fans are really excited that it is a boy.

Jhene has a daughter named Namiko Love from her previous relationship with O’Ryan, who is the younger brother of R&B singer Omarion.

Watch the video below.